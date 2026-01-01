How 8 tech organizations use Slack to get work done

Businesses like IBM, Intuit and Lyft are increasing the value of their existing tech
investments with Slack.
They’ve found a productivity platform that maximizes and enhances their technology stack by integrating more than 2,600 industry-leading software apps, many of them custom, into Slack.
In this e-book, you’ll find eight stories illustrating how Slack customers are accelerating sales cycles, resolving customer issues faster, improving collaboration, optimizing partner relationships and facilitating the growth of customer relationships.
