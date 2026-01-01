How 8 tech organizations use Slack to get work done

Businesses like IBM, Intuit and Lyft are increasing the value of their existing tech
investments with Slack.
They’ve found a productivity platform that maximizes and enhances their technology stack by integrating more than 2,600 industry-leading software apps, many of them custom, into Slack.
In this e-book, you’ll find eight stories illustrating how Slack customers are accelerating sales cycles, resolving customer issues faster, improving collaboration, optimizing partner relationships and facilitating the growth of customer relationships.
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.