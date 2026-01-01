Slack Named a Worldwide Leader by 2024 IDC MarketScape for Team Collaboration

Slack is a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Team Collaboration 2024 Vendor Assessment. ‘Slack enables an ease of channel-centric collaboration across different modalities in a way that few products can,’ said Wayne Kurtzman, IDC Research Vice President of Collaboration and Communities. ‘Slack customers cited the wide adoption of Slack’s no-code workflows that can use a wide array of integrations to make their work easier and faster to accomplish.’



The IDC MarketScape is a highly anticipated and authoritative guide for technology buyers looking to move to a more comprehensive work platform that not only connects their teams but also their data, applications, AI, and agents.

AI and agents are already changing how we work, and customers are demanding more from their collaboration apps. ‘With integrations to the vast majority of critical enterprise systems and apps, Slack acts as an orchestration layer for work, saving teams and individuals time by aligning and adding visibility to work with the stream of conversations,’ wrote Kurtzman in the report.

Read our exclusive IDC MarketScape excerpt to discover: