Your ultimate guide to store operations

Your ultimate guide to store operations

From leadership to associates, using data to drive greatness starts with Slack as your productivity platform

less than a minute

Having access to the right data can transform any retail store. Data helps stores create better customer experiences, fine-tune operations and understand big-picture trends, but data loses its power when it’s not collected or distributed correctly. That’s where Slack comes in.

Using Slack as their productivity platform, retailers can seamlessly share knowledge and data while keeping team members connected and engaged. Together with Customer 360, Slack unifies data in one place and unites teams around a single view of the customer—all from a single platform.

In this e-book, discover the full power of data and how it can improve productivity and lower costs.

Was this resource useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related resources