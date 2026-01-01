Your ultimate guide to store operations

Having access to the right data can transform any retail store. Data helps stores create better customer experiences, fine-tune operations and understand big-picture trends, but data loses its power when it’s not collected or distributed correctly. That’s where Slack comes in.
Using Slack as their productivity platform, retailers can seamlessly share knowledge and data while keeping team members connected and engaged. Together with Customer 360, Slack unifies data in one place and unites teams around a single view of the customer—all from a single platform.
In this e-book, discover the full power of data and how it can improve productivity and lower costs.
