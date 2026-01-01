Templates for Marketing

Slack templates
Broadcast the latest and greatest happenings with our company newsletter template.
Company Newsletter template
Coordinate tasks, track progress and keep teams aligned in real time.
Event planning template
Drive campaign success with our marketing template. Achieve goals, stay aligned, and deliver results seamlessly.
Marketing Campaign template
Plan, collaborate and execute with ease
Marketing campaign plan template
Unified brand communication. Our brand guidelines template is a simple solution for creating and sharing brand standards within your organisation.
Brand Guidelines template
Stay on top of your team's tasks with our free project tracker template. Simplify planning, track progress, and manage due dates with ease.
Project Tracker template
With our quarterly planning template, you can organise, prioritise, track progress, and streamline your quarterly planning process.
Quarterly Planning Template
Optimise your team's performance with our OKR template. Set clear objectives and track key results to drive growth and success for your organisation.
Objective and Key Results (OKR) template
Run successful projects from inception to release.
Project Management template
Turn your weekly sync into a quick, productive check-in with a ready-to-use agenda template.
Weekly meeting agenda template
Set meeting topics, jot notes, and capture action items with our customisable meeting agenda template for efficient team collaboration.
Meeting Agenda Template
Keep all your helpful resources and links in one place.
Resource Guide template

