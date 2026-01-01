Slack for new users

Whether you’re new to Slack or need a refresher on the basics, these webinars are for you.
Workshop 101: Learn the basics (on-demand)
Learn the Slack basics and participate in interactive activities at this on-demand training session led by our customer success expertsWatch Now
Slack 102: Getting the most out of Slack
The benefits of moving to broader and deeper usage of SlackWatch Now
A video guide for new teams
In this Slack demo video, Tylar and Jess will take you through their journeys as a team creator and as a joinerWatch Now
Go deeper into your Slack setup with help from these guides.
Top 5 tips for getting started in Slack
Jump into Slack with confidence using these quick tips for communicating and working in Slack channels
Customize your notifications in Slack
Create alerts for custom keywords, carve out focus time with Do Not Disturb, and more
How to organize your Slack channels
Best practices for setting up your workspace’s channels
Tips for working with people outside your company in Slack Connect
So you received an invite to join a Slack Connect channel. Welcome! Here’s what to do next:
How to use reminders in Slack
Slack’s reminders feature makes sure nothing slips through the cracks
16 tips to work smarter with Slack apps and workflows
Learn how to streamline your work day with time-saving tools