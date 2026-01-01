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Slack for new users

Learn how to get set up in Slack and start collaborating successfully with your team

Light bulbs with one lit for getting started in Slack
Webinars

Whether you’re new to Slack or need a refresher on the basics, these webinars are for you.

Event

Workshop 101: Learn the basics (on-demand)

Learn the Slack basics and participate in interactive activities at this on-demand training session led by our customer success experts

Watch Now
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Event

Slack 102: Getting the most out of Slack

The benefits of moving to broader and deeper usage of Slack

Watch Now
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Event

A video guide for new teams

In this Slack demo video, Tylar and Jess will take you through their journeys as a team creator and as a joiner

Watch Now
Resources

Go deeper into your Slack setup with help from these guides.

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Guide

Top 5 tips for getting started in Slack

Jump into Slack with confidence using these quick tips for communicating and working in Slack channels

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Guide

Customize your notifications in Slack

Create alerts for custom keywords, carve out focus time with Do Not Disturb, and more

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Guide

How to organize your Slack channels

Best practices for setting up your workspace’s channels

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Guide

Tips for working with people outside your company in Slack Connect

So you received an invite to join a Slack Connect channel. Welcome! Here’s what to do next:

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Guide

How to use reminders in Slack

Slack’s reminders feature makes sure nothing slips through the cracks

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e-book

16 tips to work smarter with Slack apps and workflows

Learn how to streamline your work day with time-saving tools