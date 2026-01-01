Watch Video
Video

Enhance campaign lifecycle management

4 min

This video is best for:

  • Marketers

Launch campaigns faster and with better results. With Slack you can align teams on ideation, timelines, and execution. Slack Connect also lets you collaborate with external creative agencies, research vendors, or any other external marketing partner so you can make the most out of your investments. According to our data, marketers who use Slack execute campaigns 16% faster, and see a 50% decrease in turnaround time from agency partners.

Was this resource useful?

0/600

Awesome!

Thanks so much for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Oops! We're having trouble. Please try again later!

Related videos and resources