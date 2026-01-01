Enhance campaign lifecycle management

이 비디오는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

Launch campaigns faster and with better results. With Slack you can align teams on ideation, timelines, and execution. Slack Connect also lets you collaborate with external creative agencies, research vendors, or any other external marketing partner so you can make the most out of your investments. According to our data, marketers who use Slack execute campaigns 16% faster, and see a 50% decrease in turnaround time from agency partners.