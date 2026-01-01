Enhance campaign lifecycle management

이 비디오는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 마케터
Launch campaigns faster and with better results. With Slack you can align teams on ideation, timelines, and execution. Slack Connect also lets you collaborate with external creative agencies, research vendors, or any other external marketing partner so you can make the most out of your investments. According to our data, marketers who use Slack execute campaigns 16% faster, and see a 50% decrease in turnaround time from agency partners.
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.