The Slackbot prompt playbook

Slackbot is your AI-powered assistant in Slack, built to help you find answers, pull together context, and move work forward without leaving the conversation. Inside this playbook, you’ll find practical tips for writing better prompts, along with a library of stealable prompt templates, everyday examples, and team-specific ideas you can use right away.
✨ Pro tip: Use Slackbot to make this playbook even more relevant to you
This playbook is just the starting point. Upload it to Slackbot and ask it to tailor the prompts to your role, your team, or the way you work in Slack. For example: “Based on this guide, suggest 10 prompts I could use in my role on the Customer Success team.”
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