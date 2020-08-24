The nature of work has been forever changed, but there are countless examples of excellent work being done by newly distributed teams across the globe. From Masks for Docs delivering protective equipment to frontline workers to The Sims team tackling a seemingly normal project under anything but normal circumstances, it’s been inspiring to see so many teams rising to the occasion.

These great examples aside, Year Up estimates that 5 million adults are left out of the workforce due simply to a lack of opportunity. And with the impact of Covid-19, there’s an even bigger gap in access to jobs that allow people to work from home. That’s why we’re partnering with Year Up. Year Up’s focus is on closing the “opportunity divide,” providing young adults, most often under-represented minorities, with the professional and technical skills sought by hiring companies.

Video: A new way to work—Year Up interns adapt to working from home

The pandemic has massively affected Year Up’s ability to operate and provide participants with the access required to successfully complete the organization’s program. We’re committed to making a meaningful impact in areas like enabling remote training and mentorship—but we need your help.

Now through Sept. 1, share your remote-work success story on Twitter, using #WhenRemoteWorks and tagging @SlackHQ (or simply reply to this tweet). For every tweet shared, we’ll donate $5 to Year Up, up to a total of $200,000. See the official rules below. We hope you’ll join us.

Slack for Good partnered with Year Up to help organize this campaign. Click here to learn more about how Slack for Good is working to increase the number of historically underrepresented individuals in the technology industry.



OFFICIAL RULES:

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE IN CAMPAIGN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL, AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Slack Technologies (“Sponsor”) has organized a campaign where, between August 25, 2020 at 6 AM Pacific Time and September 1, 2020 at 11:59 PM Pacific Time, (the “Campaign Period”) for each unique person/Twitter user who uses the hashtag #WhenRemoteWorks, tags @SlackHQ in a tweet on the Twitter platform, and describes in the tweet a personal remote work success story, in accordance with the campaign terms and conditions, Slack Technologies will make a one-time five dollar (US$5.00) donation to Year Up, up to a maximum total donation of Two Hundred Thousand Dollars (US$200,000). Year Up Inc., 45 Milk St., 9th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, is a non-profit organization that is exempt from taxation under Sec. 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, with a charitable purpose of closing the Opportunity Divide by ensuring that young adults gain the skills, experiences, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through careers and higher education. These official terms and conditions apply to the Slack Technologies Remote Work Fundraising campaign as discussed below (the “Campaign”).

1. ELIGIBILITY: The Campaign is open to legal residents of the fifty United States and the District of Columbia who are least eighteen (18) years of age at the time of participation.

2. TO PARTICIPATE: During the Campaign Period, eligible participants may participate in the Campaign by (i) submitting a Tweet through the Twitter platform describing a personal remote work success story, (ii) tagging @SlackHQ in the Tweet, and (iii) using the hashtag #WhenRemoteWorks (the “Campaign Submissions”). There is a limit of one five-dollar ($5.00) donation per each person/unique Twitter user, and a maximum total donation of Two Hundred Thousand Dollars (US$200,000). Campaign Submissions that are lost, late, misdirected, illegible, incompletely received, or incomplete, for any reason, will not be eligible and are not the responsibility of the Sponsor. Proof of posting the Tweet will not be deemed to be proof of receipt. Correspondence and inquiries regarding the Campaign will not be acknowledged or answered. All times and dates referenced are Pacific time zone.

The following content restrictions (the “Submission Restrictions”) apply to all Campaign Submissions. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any Campaign Submission that violates the Submission Restrictions or that otherwise does not comply with the requirements of these official terms and conditions. Campaign Submissions must:

not contain material that violates or infringes another’s rights, including but not limited to privacy, publicity, or intellectual property rights, or that constitutes infringement;

be original work created by the participant;

not disparage Sponsor or any other person or party affiliated with the Campaign;

be truthful and not misleading and must reflect participant’s honest beliefs, findings, opinions, or personal experiences;

not contain false or misleading statements regarding Sponsor or a third party’s products or services;

not contain material that is inappropriate, indecent, obscene, hateful, tortuous, defamatory, slanderous, derogatory, or libelous;

not violate any rule or policy of the employer of the individual making the Campaign Submission;

not include any information that is confidential or proprietary or contains a trade secret – Campaign Submissions will not be kept confidential and may be used by Slack Technologies for any purpose;

not contain material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred, or harm against any group or individual, or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, or age;

not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of, or contrary to the laws or regulations in any state where the Campaign Submission is created; and

be intelligible and must describe a personal remote work success story.

Participant represents and warrants that the Campaign Submission complies with the Submission Restrictions and that participant has the right and authority to submit the Campaign Submission as an individual, on participant’s own behalf, and hereby confirms that participant is not submitting the Campaign Submission on behalf of participant’s employer or any other third party.

3. LICENSE: Each participant represents and warrants that he or she is the author and owner of the Campaign Submission and has all rights in the Campaign Submission and participant’s submission of the Campaign Submission and Sponsor’s use of the Campaign Submission in accordance with these rules will not infringe any third party proprietary, intellectual property, industrial property, personal rights or other rights, including without limitation, copyright, trademark, publicity or privacy right, patent, trade secret or confidentiality obligation, and will not breach any contract between participant and any third party. Submitting a Campaign Submission constitutes participant’s grant to Sponsor of a royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, nonexclusive, transferable license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, create derivative works from, and display such Campaign Submission in whole or in part, on a worldwide basis, and to incorporate it into other works, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, including for promotional or marketing purposes. If requested, participant will sign any documentation that may be required or requested for Sponsor or its designees to make use of the Campaign Submission and the non-exclusive rights participant is granting to use the Campaign Submission. Each participant also irrevocably waives any and all so-called moral rights they may have in the Campaign Submission. Each participant further agrees to defend, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor from and against any claims, lawsuits, liabilities or expenses (including attorney’s fees) arising out or related to participant’s Campaign Submission or violation by participant of these Campaign terms and conditions.

4. REMOVAL OF POSTS: Participant agrees to immediately remove Campaign Submissions or other social media posts related to the Campaign, upon request by Sponsor for any reason, including without limitation if such Campaign Submission or post violates the Submission Restrictions or otherwise violates these Campaign terms and conditions.

5. APPLICABLE LAW AND JURISDICTION: This Campaign is void where prohibited. This Campaign is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Any dispute arising out of this Campaign shall be governed by the laws of the State of California, without regard to its choice law principles, and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in the State of California. Participant consents to the personal jurisdiction of said courts. Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Campaign, participant agrees that any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Campaign shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, EACH PARTICIPANT HEREBY WAIVES ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, AND CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES AND ANY OTHER DAMAGES, OTHER THAN FOR ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET EXPENSES, AND ANY AND ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

6. WAIVERS AND RELEASES: By entering, participant agrees: (a) to be bound by these terms and conditions and the decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding; (b) to waive any right to claim ambiguity in any of the Campaign or these terms and conditions; (c) that they may be contacted in person, by phone, or by e-mail, with respect to this Campaign; and (d) that Sponsor, its parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, divisions, and advertising and promotion agencies, and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, and employees (collectively “Releasees”) are not responsible for lost, damaged, or misplaced Campaign Submissions, incorrect or inaccurate transcription of Campaign Submission information, or for any human or other error, technical malfunction, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any online service or web site, or any other error or malfunction, or any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation in the Campaign, or for any injury to person or property.

7. PUBLICITY: Unless prohibited by law, participation in the Campaign constitutes permission for the Releasees to use that participant’s name, address (city and state), social media user name, and/or likeness for advertising and trade purposes without further compensation or right of review or approval, worldwide and in perpetuity, in any and all forms of media, now known and hereafter devised, including without limitation the Internet.

8. ADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONS: If for any reason this Campaign is not capable of being executed as planned due to pandemic, measures of any governmental authority, or anything outside Sponsor’s control, or if tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Campaign, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any suspect Campaign Submission and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Campaign. Campaign Submissions not complying with these terms and conditions are subject to disqualification.

9. DATA PRIVACY: Participant agrees that their personal data, including name, e-mail address, phone number, and physical address, may be processed, stored and otherwise used for the purposes and within the context of this Campaign and for any of the purposes set forth in Sponsor’s Privacy Policy at https://slack.com/privacy-policy. By participating in this Campaign, participant is agreeing to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy. Without limiting the foregoing, such data may also be used by the Sponsor in order to contact the participant, check a participant’s identity and contact information, or to otherwise verify an participant’s eligibility to participate in the Campaign.

10. SEVERABILITY: If any provision(s) of these Campaign terms and conditions are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

11. TRADEMARKS: Third- party trademarks referenced herein are owned by their respective companies and do not imply or suggest that such companies endorse or support this Campaign.

12. SOCIAL MEDIA: This Campaign is offered and administered by Sponsor. The Campaign is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered, or associated with any social media platforms, including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest. Information disclosed on social media pages regarding the Campaign is being provided to Sponsor and not to the social media platform. As a condition to participation into the Campaign, each participant agrees that the relevant social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest, will not be liable for losses or injuries of any kind resulting from participation in the Campaign.

13. SPONSOR: The Sponsor of the Campaign is Slack Technologies, Inc. a company incorporated in Delaware with its principal place of business at 500 Howard St., San Francisco, California 94105.