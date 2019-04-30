Ease into your workday with these 6 new apps for Slack

Spring is the season of growth, and the Slack App Directory is no exception. So to help sift through what’s new and notable, we’ve pulled together a list of six apps that will make routine processes easier, including peer feedback, bug tracking, and sharing content with sales leads. Each integration should give you back more time to spend in the sunshine.

1. Create a culture of feedback with Lattice

Feedback helps employees of all levels grow, and Lattice is a tool for People Operations and HR teams to encourage and track it. When a company makes it a habit for colleagues to give and request feedback—and offers ways to recognize them in public—its culture can improve greatly. The Lattice app for Slack lets anyone post private feedback or public praise, request feedback and save notes at any time, right inside a direct message.

2. Enable sales and equip prospects with Highspot

[app_roundup app_id="A0HUMK35J-lattice?" app_headline="Use Lattice to:" app_bullets="Post feedback privately | Request feedback from colleagues | Give praise in a public channel" /]

Highspot helps sales teams engage prospects with the content that could lead to a purchase. Its new app lets your sales team access that content straight from Slack, cutting down on context switching. Search for any marketing materials in Highspot using a simple slash command, post that content in Slack, and get notified when leads take actions like opening or downloading a file.

3. Coordinate software development in Pivotal Tracker

[app_roundup app_id="AEM6NTRL4-highspot?" app_headline="Use Highspot to:" app_bullets="Search for content from within Slack | Quickly share content and context with teammates | Stay on top of critical Highspot notifications" /]

Every day, teams use Pivotal Tracker to help prioritize software projects, follow their backlog, and manage every team member’s contributions. This is done with visual cards called stories, and now you can see, share, create and update stories with a new app for Slack.

4. Share prototypes with InVision Studio

[app_roundup app_id="AB12PETKQ-pivotal-tracker?" app_headline="Use Pivotal Tracker to:" app_bullets="Receive notifications when you’re mentioned in comments and blockers | Share project stories with coworkers in Slack | Create new stories in Tracker from Slack | Change the state of stories to update everyone on progress" /]

InVision Studio lets you design, prototype and animate your creations, all in one place. And now with InVision Studio Share, a “Send to Slack” button allows you to share selected layers or artboards to a channel or direct message without interrupting your work.

5. Give employees easier access to HR info with ADP

[app_roundup app_id="AFJA1BLBW-invision-studio-share?" app_headline="Use InVision Studio to:" app_bullets="Share layers and artboards to Slack channels and DMs | Post in-progress design work for feedback | Keep stakeholders up to date on the latest mockups" /]

ADP, one of the largest payroll and human resource software companies in the world, recently revamped its Virtual Assistant for Slack. Once the app is in place, employees can do a variety of HR tasks on their own, including reviewing pay statements and deductions, requesting time off and viewing retirement balances, directly inside Slack.

6. Stay on top of software bugs in Jira Cloud

[app_roundup app_id="A9L4VPBEF-adp-virtual-assistant?" app_headline="Use ADP Virtual Assistant to:" app_bullets="View historical pay statements | Check retirement balances | Search the company directory" /]

Jira helps software teams track their projects and keep tabs on issues and bugs. And now with the updated Jira Cloud app, you have the ability to create Jira issues directly inside Slack, using Actions. The days of sweating a missed update are also over, thanks to customizable Jira project notifications in your channels and DMs. Achieve a streamlined approach to tracking issues with Slack’s bug tracker template.

One more (big) thing for Office 365 users

[app_roundup app_id="A2RPP3NFR-jira-cloud?" app_headline="Use Jira Cloud to:" app_bullets="Create new issues from any message using Actions | Preview issues in Slack whenever they’re mentioned | Attach any Slack message to a Jira Cloud issue" /]

In case you missed our recent announcement, we now have an Outlook email add-on that lets you send any email into Slack channels or direct messages (a similar tool is available for Gmail). Plus, a handful of new Office 365 apps bring your email, calendars and files into the channels and workspaces you use each day. Find all of these apps and more in our ever-growing Slack App Directory. [# /]