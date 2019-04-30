생산성

Ease into your workday with these 6 new apps for Slack

Encourage peer feedback, empower your sales team, squash software bugs and more

Slack 팀이 작성2019년 4월 30일Kelsey Wroten의 일러스트

4분 분량

Spring is the season of growth, and the Slack App Directory is no exception. So to help sift through what’s new and notable, we’ve pulled together a list of six apps that will make routine processes easier, including peer feedback, bug tracking, and sharing content with sales leads. Each integration should give you back more time to spend in the sunshine.

1. Create a culture of feedback with Lattice

Feedback helps employees of all levels grow, and Lattice is a tool for People Operations and HR teams to encourage and track it. When a company makes it a habit for colleagues to give and request feedback—and offers ways to recognize them in public—its culture can improve greatly. The Lattice app for Slack lets anyone post private feedback or public praise, request feedback and save notes at any time, right inside a direct message.

앱 아이콘
설치
Use Lattice to:
  • Post feedback privately
  • Request feedback from colleagues
  • Give praise in a public channel
참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

2. Enable sales and equip prospects with Highspot

Highspot helps sales teams engage prospects with the content that could lead to a purchase. Its new app lets your sales team access that content straight from Slack, cutting down on context switching. Search for any marketing materials in Highspot using a simple slash command, post that content in Slack, and get notified when leads take actions like opening or downloading a file.

앱 아이콘
설치
Use Highspot to:
  • Search for content from within Slack
  • Quickly share content and context with teammates
  • Stay on top of critical Highspot notifications
참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

3. Coordinate software development in Pivotal Tracker

Every day, teams use Pivotal Tracker to help prioritize software projects, follow their backlog, and manage every team member’s contributions. This is done with visual cards called stories, and now you can see, share, create and update stories with a new app for Slack.

앱 아이콘
설치
Use Pivotal Tracker to:
  • Receive notifications when you’re mentioned in comments and blockers
  • Share project stories with coworkers in Slack
  • Create new stories in Tracker from Slack
  • Change the state of stories to update everyone on progress
참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

4. Share prototypes with InVision Studio

InVision Studio lets you design, prototype and animate your creations, all in one place. And now with InVision Studio Share, a “Send to Slack” button allows you to share selected layers or artboards to a channel or direct message without interrupting your work.

앱 아이콘
설치
Use InVision Studio to:
  • Share layers and artboards to Slack channels and DMs
  • Post in-progress design work for feedback
  • Keep stakeholders up to date on the latest mockups
참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

5. Give employees easier access to HR info with ADP

ADP, one of the largest payroll and human resource software companies in the world, recently revamped its Virtual Assistant for Slack. Once the app is in place, employees can do a variety of HR tasks on their own, including reviewing pay statements and deductions, requesting time off and viewing retirement balances, directly inside Slack.

앱 아이콘
설치
Use ADP Virtual Assistant to:
  • View historical pay statements
  • Check retirement balances
  • Search the company directory
참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

6. Stay on top of software bugs in Jira Cloud

Jira helps software teams track their projects and keep tabs on issues and bugs. And now with the updated Jira Cloud app, you have the ability to create Jira issues directly inside Slack, using Actions. The days of sweating a missed update are also over, thanks to customizable Jira project notifications in your channels and DMs. Achieve a streamlined approach to tracking issues with Slack’s bug tracker template.

앱 아이콘
설치
Use Jira Cloud to:
  • Create new issues from any message using Actions
  • Preview issues in Slack whenever they’re mentioned
  • Attach any Slack message to a Jira Cloud issue
참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

One more (big) thing for Office 365 users

In case you missed our recent announcement, we now have an Outlook email add-on that lets you send any email into Slack channels or direct messages (a similar tool is available for Gmail). Plus, a handful of new Office 365 apps bring your email, calendars and files into the channels and workspaces you use each day. Find all of these apps and more in our ever-growing Slack App Directory.

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

변환

고객 지원을 위한 Slack: Slack 커뮤니티 뉴욕시의 전문가 팁

Slack 전문가들로부터 고객 지원을 위해 Slack을 최대한 활용하는 방법에 대해 들어보세요.

생산성

Slack 캔버스로 더욱 앞서가는 Digital HQ

Slack 및 Salesforce 360의 가치를 강화하여 팀 생산성을 향상하는 기능을 소개합니다.

새 소식

Slack과 세일즈포스에서 팀의 성과 달성을 앞당기는 새로운 도구 출시

팀, 도구 및 데이터 간의 격차를 해소하여 모두가 더 빠르게 협업함으로써 고객 중심 솔루션을 제공하기 위한 방법

새 소식

팀의 하이브리드 업무 경험을 향상하는 새로운 Slack 프로필

당신의 지능형 생산성 플랫폼에서 팀원들과의 연계, 협업, 포용성을 높여줄 새로운 방법을 소개합니다.