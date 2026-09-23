How to choose between Kanban and Scrum

Key takeaways Kanban and Scrum are both Agile frameworks that help teams organize work, but they use different approaches to planning, collaboration, and delivery.

Kanban emphasizes continuous flow and flexibility, while Scrum uses structured sprints, defined roles, and predictable planning cycles.

The best framework for your organization should depend on your team’s workflow, communication style, and business goals, not on which methodology is more popular.

Many of today’s teams adopt the Agile workflow methodology, but they sometimes struggle to decide which framework (Kanban, Scrum, or “Scrumban”) is best for the way they actually work. Kanban and Scrum both have Agile principles as their foundation, but they solve problems differently and create different expectations regarding planning, collaboration, and delivery.

In this article, you’ll learn the key ways Kanban and Scrum differ, where each framework works best in which areas, and how to choose the right approach for your team.

What are Kanban and Scrum?

Kanban and Scrum are two of the most widely adopted frameworks or “styles” within the Agile methodology. Agile is a project management philosophy developed in the 1990s and early 2000s that emphasizes flexibility, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Rather than treating projects as a single, linear process, Agile encourages teams to deliver work in smaller increments, gather feedback regularly along the way, and adapt to changing priorities as more information becomes available. This approach helps organizations respond more quickly to customer needs while reducing the risk of spending significant time and resources doing work that may no longer align with business goals.

Both Scrum and Kanban are designed to help teams break work down into manageable pieces, deliver value incrementally, and continually refine workflows and tasks based on experience gained during the process. However, they take different approaches to planning, organizing, and executing work.

Kanban had its origins at Toyota in the late 1940s, but was adopted for knowledge work in the mid-2000s. Kanban is focused on visualizing tasks as they move through each stage of completion, with teams using a “Kanban board” to make work visible, identify bottlenecks, and optimize the flow of tasks from start to finish. Rather than following fixed schedules, Kanban encourages teams to pull in new work only when the capacity to perform it becomes available, creating a flexible system that can adapt to changing priorities, but (ideally) doesn’t get overwhelmed putting out fires.

Scrum was initially formalized in its current state in 1993 by Jeff Sutherland and his team, building on the rugby-based teamwork metaphor developed in the 1980s by Takeuchi and Nonaka. Scrum takes a more structured approach by organizing work into fixed planning cycles known as sprints, which typically last one to four weeks. Each sprint begins with planning, continues with focused development and collaboration, and concludes with a review of the completed work and a retrospective examination to identify opportunities for improvement. Scrum’s clearly defined roles, recurring “ceremonies” (essentially meetings or events), and regular feedback help teams maintain alignment while delivering incremental tasks/completions on a predictable schedule.

Ultimately, both Kanban and Scrum share the same objective, which is helping teams deliver value more efficiently, improve continuously, and adapt to change. The best choice for a particular organization will depend on which framework best supports a team’s goals, workflow, preferences, and organizational culture.

Kanban vs. Scrum at a glance

Feature Kanban Scrum Workflow Continuous flow Time-boxed sprints Planning Ongoing Sprint planning Priorities Can change anytime Usually fixed during a sprint Roles Flexible Scrum Master, Product Owner, Development Team Meetings As needed Sprint ceremonies WIP limits Yes Not required Success metrics Lead time, cycle time, throughput Velocity, burndown, sprint completion Release cadence Continuous Typically end of sprint Communication Continuous updates Sprint-based collaboration Best for Continuous work Planned feature development

How Kanban works

As we mentioned earlier, Kanban organizes work as a continuous flow rather than dividing it into fixed iterations or time-boxed cycles. Instead of planning work for a specific sprint (as in Scrum), teams using Kanban pull new tasks into their workflow as capacity becomes available. This flexible approach allows work to move steadily from one stage to the next while adapting quickly to changing priorities.

At the heart of Kanban is a visual board that displays every task and its current status. Work items typically move through columns such as To Do, In Progress, and Done, giving team members and stakeholders a clear view of ongoing work. By making workflows visible, teams can quickly identify bottlenecks, balance workloads, and prioritize the most important tasks. This transparency also facilitates effective communication by making it easier to see where work is progressing and where delays are occurring, so they can be addressed.

A key feature of Kanban is the use of Work in Progress (WIP) limits. These limits cap the number of tasks that can be actively worked on at one time, encouraging teams to finish existing work before starting something new. Reducing multitasking helps improve focus and minimizes the delays that often result from team members constantly switching between tasks.

Reducing multitasking helps improve focus and minimizes the delays that often result from team members constantly switching between tasks.

Kanban also supports continuous delivery, allowing completed work to be released whenever it is ready rather than waiting for the end of a sprint to present “deliverables.” Because there are no fixed planning cycles, teams can easily reprioritize incoming work when customer requests, business priorities, or operational needs change, which can happen frequently in today’s chaotic markets. This adaptability makes Kanban particularly well suited for environments where tasks are required unpredictably or priorities shift frequently.

Teams in IT support, operations, marketing, customer success, and maintenance often benefit from Kanban because they need to manage a steady stream of incoming requests. The framework helps them maintain visibility into their workload, respond quickly to urgent issues, and continuously deliver value along the way without disrupting the overall flow of work.

How Scrum works

Scrum, as we briefly explained above, organizes work into fixed-length iterations called sprints, typically lasting between one and four weeks. At the beginning of each sprint, the team commits to a specific goal and a set of tasks that can realistically be completed during that time. By the end of the sprint, the team delivers a usable product (or product increment) that can be reviewed by stakeholders, tested, or released, depending on the project’s specific objectives.

Scrum defines three primary roles that help keep the team aligned and productive. The Product Owner is responsible for maximizing product value by prioritizing the backlog and ensuring the team works on the most important features. The Scrum Master serves as a coach and facilitator, helping the team follow Scrum practices, remove obstacles, and continuously improve. The Development Team consists of the professionals who design, build, test, and deliver the product increment specified for that sprint.

Each sprint follows a consistent set of events that support planning, execution, and continuous improvement. Sprint Planning establishes the sprint goal and determines which backlog items will be completed. During the Daily Scrum, team members hold a brief meeting to discuss progress, coordinate work, and identify any obstacles that could affect delivery. At the end of the sprint, the Sprint Review allows stakeholders to evaluate the completed work, provide feedback, and discuss priorities for future development. The Sprint Retrospective gives the team an opportunity to reflect on what went well, identify areas for improvement, and make adjustments before the next sprint begins.

Scrum combines predictable planning with regular opportunities to gather feedback and adapt when necessary.

Scrum is particularly effective for teams building products with well-defined roadmaps because it combines predictable planning with regular opportunities to gather feedback and adapt when necessary. This balance helps teams deliver results and implement improvements on a consistent schedule while continuously refining both the product and the way they work.

The biggest differences between Kanban and Scrum

While Kanban and Scrum both follow basic Agile principles, they differ in how they plan work, organize teams, and measure success. Let’s briefly cover the main differences.

Planning and workflow

One of the biggest distinctions between these two approaches is how work is planned and delivered. Kanban uses a continuous flow model, allowing teams to pull new work into the process whenever needed, if and when the necessary resources become available. Priorities can change at any time, making it well-suited for environments where incoming work is unpredictable, sporadic, or chaotic. Completed tasks can be released as soon as they are ready.

On the other hand, Scrum organizes work into fixed-length sprints. Teams commit to a sprint goal and a defined set of tasks at the start of each sprint, with changes generally postponed until the next planning cycle. New features or updates are typically reviewed and released at the end of the sprint.

Team structure

The two frameworks also differ in team structure. As mentioned above, Scrum defines three specific roles: the Product Owner, Scrum Master, and Development Team. Each role has clearly defined responsibilities that support planning, delivery, and continuous improvement. This structure creates strong accountability and clear ownership of both the product and the development process.

In contrast, Kanban does not require prescribed roles, allowing teams to retain their existing organizational structure if desired. Responsibility is shared among team members, with a greater emphasis on managing workflow efficiently than assigning and adhering to formal responsibilities. It could be argued that Kanban emphasizes the importance of the team as a unit, versus any hierarchy of tasks or rigid leadership structure within the team.

Measuring success

Success is measured differently between the two because each framework delivers results in a different way. Scrum commonly tracks velocity, which measures how much work is completed during a sprint, along with sprint burndown charts that show progress toward completing planned work. Kanban focuses on flow-based metrics such as lead time, cycle time, throughput, and flow efficiency. These measurements help teams understand how quickly work moves through the system, identify bottlenecks, and improve overall productivity. In both frameworks, the ultimate goal is to deliver value consistently, but each uses metrics that best reflect its unique approach to managing work.

When should you use Kanban, Scrum, or Scrumban?

There is no universally “best” Agile framework. The right choice for your organization depends on the type of work your team performs, how predictable your priorities are, and how frequently work needs to be delivered.

Kanban is good for continuous, fast-changing work

Kanban is an excellent choice for teams that manage a continuous stream of incoming work rather than following a fixed product roadmap. Customer support teams, IT operations, marketing departments, maintenance teams, and service organizations typically receive requests that vary in urgency and cannot easily be planned for in advance.

Kanban’s continuous workflow design allows teams to pull in new tasks as needed while reprioritizing work whenever business needs or other conditions change. Because completed work can be delivered immediately instead of waiting for a sprint to end, Kanban helps organizations respond quickly to customer requests, urgent operational issues, and changing priorities without disrupting the overall workflow.

Scrum is good for planned, iterative work

Scrum is best suited for teams building products, features, or software enhancements with clearly defined objectives and predictable planning cycles. By organizing work into fixed-length sprints, Scrum enables teams to focus on a shared sprint goal while minimizing interruptions.

Sprint Planning establishes priorities before work begins, Daily Scrums keep the team aligned, Sprint Reviews gather feedback from stakeholders, and Sprint Retrospectives encourage continuous improvement. The roles of the Product Owner, Scrum Master, and Development Team are clearly defined. These practices help coordinate complex projects that require close collaboration and regular delivery milestones.

Scrumban is good for teams that need both structure and increased flexibility

As you might expect from the hybridized name, Scrumban (pioneered by Corey Ladas around 2008) combines elements of both frameworks, making it a strong option for teams that need greater flexibility than Scrum alone provides, while still benefiting from structured planning. Teams using a Scrumban approach often maintain Scrum practices such as sprint planning, backlog refinement, and retrospectives while adopting Kanban’s visual workflow, Work in Progress limits, and continuous task management.

Rather than representing a compromise between two methodologies, Scrumban is an evolutionary combination.

This approach allows teams to respond more easily to changing priorities (Kanban style) without abandoning regular planning and improvement cycles (Scrum style). Rather than representing a compromise between two methodologies, Scrumban is an evolutionary combination, representing the reality that many organizations evolve their Agile practices over time, whether organically or intentionally.

Communication matters as much as your framework

Agile frameworks can define how work moves, but effective communication determines whether work actually keeps moving. Of course, both Kanban and Scrum teams benefit from real-time visibility into all aspects of the workflow, including any changing priorities, meetings/ceremonies, retrospectives/reviews, and daily tasks/reporting.

Asynchronous communication reduces unnecessary meetings while keeping everyone informed and allowing hybrid or remote workers to remain effective and included.

Slack supports Kanban, Scrum, and hybrid teams without forcing them to change how they work. Searchable conversations, shared project updates, workflow automations, and integrations reduce context switching and make collaboration easier and more productive.

Build an Agile workflow that works for your team

As mentioned above, the “best” Agile framework for you is the one that fits your team’s goals, workflow, and communication habits. If you’re still not locked in on one approach, or if you’re considering changing or updating your Agile framework, start with reevaluating how work arrives, how often priorities change, and how much structure your teams require for them to deliver their best work.

Whether your team uses Kanban, Scrum, or Scrumban, effective collaboration depends on shared visibility, clear communication, and quick access to information. Slack helps bring conversations, project updates, and workflows together so teams can spend less time managing processes and more time delivering real value.

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