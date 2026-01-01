Accelerate new-employee productivity and engagement with Slack onboarding

This webinar is best for:
- Slack users
Attracting talent and getting them productive quickly is a top-of-mind business challenge for people leaders around the world. This is made all the more difficult in the new flexible working environment.
In this webinar, we’ll explore why onboarding is the crucial first step to making your people successful, how organisations use Slack to create a differentiated onboarding experience, and how you can do this too (without any code). Help your people be productive faster and keep them engaged with your organisation, using Slack.
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