magnet with emojis above it showing onboarding with Slack
Webinar

Accelerate new-employee productivity and engagement with Slack onboarding

Join this interactive session to learn from Slack’s Customer Success team how to create an exceptional onboarding experience for your new employees

45 min

Este seminario web es ideal para:

  • Slack users

Attracting talent and getting them productive quickly is a top-of-mind business challenge for people leaders around the world. This is made all the more difficult in the new flexible working environment.

In this webinar, we’ll explore why onboarding is the crucial first step to making your people successful, how organisations use Slack to create a differentiated onboarding experience, and how you can do this too (without any code). Help your people be productive faster and keep them engaged with your organisation, using Slack.

Oradores destacados:

Dean MoSenior Success Manager, Slack
Stephanie HooppellSenior Success Manager, Slack

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