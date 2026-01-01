Accelerate new-employee productivity and engagement with Slack onboarding

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- Slack 사용자
Attracting talent and getting them productive quickly is a top-of-mind business challenge for people leaders around the world. This is made all the more difficult in the new flexible working environment.
In this webinar, we’ll explore why onboarding is the crucial first step to making your people successful, how organisations use Slack to create a differentiated onboarding experience, and how you can do this too (without any code). Help your people be productive faster and keep them engaged with your organisation, using Slack.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.