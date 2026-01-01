Set up tasks for Slackbot to complete, like creating a meeting agenda or summarizing updates on a priority project.



Create a task

Describe a task to Slackbot so it can set it up for you, or create a task manually. Here's when Slackbot can run a task:

At a specific time

When someone joins a channel

When someone posts a message in a channel

When someone uses an emoji reaction in a channel

When an item in a list is updated

Desktop Mobile Click Slackbot at the top of your sidebar. If you don’t see the Slackbot tab, click More to find it. Open the Tasks tab. Click Add Task and select Create with Slackbot. Describe the task you want Slackbot to do. Be sure to specify when it should run, how often, and when it should stop running (if applicable). Slackbot will generate a draft task for you to review. You can ask it to make changes, or click Create task to proceed. Tap Slackbot at the bottom of the screen. Describe the task you want Slackbot to do. Be sure to specify when it should run, how often, and when it should stop running (if applicable). Slackbot will generate a draft task for you to review. You can ask it to make changes, or tap Create task to proceed.

Note: Your tasks can run automatically up to 15 times total. Tasks will stop running automatically once the daily limit is reached, but you can always run them manually if you need to.



Edit or delete a task

Once you’ve created a task, you can change, pause, or delete it. When you pause a task, it won’t run again unless you restart it.

Desktop Mobile Click Slackbot at the top of your sidebar. If you don’t see the Slackbot tab, click More to find it. Open the Tasks tab. Hover over a task and select Pause to stop it from running temporarily (like while you’re on vacation or attending a conference and won’t be checking Slack) or select Edit to make changes. Hover over a task and click the three dots icon to delete it. Tap Slackbot at the bottom of the screen. Ask Slackbot to update, pause, or delete a task.