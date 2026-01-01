Org Owners can prevent members from editing the profile photo and full name field included in their profiles. Locked profile fields will continue to sync from your identity provider (IDP) if you have profile syncing enabled with single sign-on (SSO) or SCIM.

Tip: Org Owners and Org Admins can manually edit some profile fields from the admin dashboard.

Manage permissions for profile fields

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organization settings. Click Roles & permissions, then select Account types. Click the three dots icon next to the permission you'd like to adjust, then select Edit permission. Choose who can edit the profile photo or full name field in their profiles. If you’d like, select whether individual workspaces can edit this setting. Click Save. Note: You can lock additional profile fields such as email address and display name in your SSO settings.

Tip: Org Owners and Workspace Owners can also prevent guests from editing their full name and display name in their profile.