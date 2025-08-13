Keeping modern digital teams aligned and on track can be a serious challenge for leaders. Complex projects have many moving parts, and they can be derailed if some—or all—of the people involved are confused about what they should be working on.

Visual tools are a powerful way to get everyone on a modern digital team aligned so that projects stay on course. And one particularly effective visual tool is the Gantt chart.

A Gantt chart tracks tasks or deliverables on a project timeline, highlighting the dependencies and milestones along the way. It enables stakeholders to view a project’s status at a glance.

The Gantt chart is a key tool in project management, and it has been employed by countless organizations tasked with building everything from skyscrapers to software. Let’s explore what Gantt charts are, how they’re used, and the steps and best practices for creating one.

Key components of a Gantt chart

A Gantt chart is a horizontal bar graph that tracks tasks against a timeline. It helps with managing tasks in complex projects with multiple stakeholders. These are the common parts of a Gantt chart:

Task list. Projects are broken into a series of tasks. A task list is a master list of all action items for a project.

Assignees. Each task in a Gantt chart is assigned to a person responsible for completing it.

Timeline. A timeline outlines a project’s schedule from initiation to completion. In a Gantt chart, timelines display the expected duration of each task. Horizontal bars represent the length of individual tasks, indicating start date, end date, and total duration.

Milestones. Tasks ladder up to milestones, which are important deadlines and deliverables within a project. These help track progress. Diamonds on Gantt charts represent project milestones, including kickoffs, deadlines, and reviews.

Dependencies . Tasks are often linked, with one needing to be finished before starting the next. These are called dependencies. In a Gantt chart, arrows indicate dependencies between tasks.

Dateline. While the timeline appears on the horizontal axis of the Gantt chart, the dateline is displayed on the vertical axis. It shows a project’s current status, defaulting to the present day.

Progress. A progress bar can be added to show the percentage of a project completed based on finished tasks.

Critical path. Often highlighted in a standout color, the critical path is a sequence of tasks and dependencies that must be finished to deliver a project on time.

Benefits vs. limitations of Gantt charts

You can use a Gantt chart during the project management process to estimate task duration, assign tasks to stakeholders, identify bottlenecks, and determine resource allocation. Gantt charts are particularly effective for projects with an interdependent or “waterfall” structure, in which each phase of a project must be completed before another can start.

Gantt chart pros

Gantt charts have been used across industries for more than a century to manage everything from construction and manufacturing to software development to creative projects. Here’s why teams like those rely on this organizational tool:

Clarity. Gantt charts give managers and leaders clear visibility into task management. This helps lessen bottlenecks and boosts productivity.

Scheduling. Gantt charts help manage resources, including time, by showing how long a task is expected to take. A regularly updated chart helps leaders with time management , making it easy to see if teams are using their work hours effectively and if work is being properly allocated.

Transparency. Gantt charts provide clarity on who is working on what and when they’re working on it. This leads to fewer roadblocks and greater accountability from each task owner.

Visualization. Many people are visual learners. With that in mind, a Gantt chart turns a vague, complicated project into a clear visual timeline.

Gantt chart cons

Gantt charts have their limitations. For example, teams with reactive roles (like support and maintenance) or nonlinear workflows (like research and development) often don’t use Gantt charts because their tasks tend to be short-term, unpredictable, or iterative.

In some cases, keeping up with a Gantt chart would slow the team down. Here are some reasons teams struggle with this tool:

Rigidity. While color-coded bars on a Gantt chart help organize things in theory, they don’t allow for flexibility and fluctuation. Today’s agile teams often have to pivot, which disrupts predetermined deadlines and dependencies.

Maintenance. Gantt charts need active involvement from all stakeholders, especially in tracking task completion. It can be challenging for cross-functional stakeholders to modify their workflows to include chart maintenance.

Complexity. A Gantt chart can be unwieldy. From a UX standpoint, Gantt charts cannot be viewed on a single screen, leading to what can feel like endless scrolling to track progress.

Step by step: how to create a Gantt chart

As an easy-to-follow visual tool, a Gantt chart can help simplify complex projects. Here’s how to create a Gantt chart:

Identify tasks. First, compile a list of the tasks involved in the project. Include time estimates for each task based on stakeholder input. Get everyone on board by encouraging team collaboration and shared goals from the start. Assign work. Every task should be assigned to an individual responsible for finishing it. Set a timeline. Map the project from beginning to end, using task time estimates, deadlines, and resource constraints as a guide. Identify dependencies. Mark related tasks on the chart with arrows. Mark milestones. Identify key moments in the project timeline and visually highlight milestones with diamonds. Share widely. Boost transparency and encourage stakeholder participation by sharing your Gantt chart with all project participants. Update progress. Hold regular meetings with project stakeholders to review progress, identify roadblocks, and adjust deadlines, updating the timeline as necessary.

Whether you’re a seasoned project manager or creating your first Gantt chart, you can use intuitive online tools that integrate with Slack, including ClickUp, Asana, Monday.com, and Notion. This lets you keep your Gantt chart within your existing workflow and easily update team members on progress.

Best practices with Gantt charts

As you build a Gantt chart—and after you put it into action—call on these best practices to stay on track.

Be realistic

When setting deadlines and task durations, be realistic, not optimistic. Overly ambitious timelines can push teammates to work at a pace that increases the chance of errors. Setting realistic time estimates results in fewer missed deadlines and delays later on. Experienced project managers build in extra time to account for unexpected roadblocks.

Streamline processes

A Gantt chart is a living document that stakeholders edit. Create systems that are simple enough for anyone, regardless of their level of technology or project management experience, to understand.

Set expectations

The project manager should set clear expectations from the start. For example, consider hosting a Gantt chart overview at a project’s kickoff so all stakeholders are aligned on expectations for progress tracking, deadlines, and future meetings.

Communicate often

Boost transparency in project communication by having regular team reviews, collecting weekly status updates, and sharing relevant information with stakeholders through written reports.

How Slack enhances Gantt‑driven projects

If a Gantt chart is a living document, then Slack is the beating heart behind Gantt-driven projects.

A comprehensive work operating system, Slack easily integrates with tools like TeamGantt and Asana to create a “control center” for project-related updates and communication. These integrations can include automated task reminders and in-line status updates within the channels where project communication occurs—as well as the ability to send task-related links on an easy-to-search platform.

Streamline the complex

The right organizational tools can make even the most complex projects straightforward. For example, knowing what is an org chart can also help teams visualize structure and improve alignment across projects.That’s why companies and teams across industries have used Gantt charts to visualize and track project timelines for over a century. Along with digital technology, stakeholder transparency, realistic expectations, and communication, Gantt charts help keep projects with interdependent tasks on schedule for delivery.

Gantt chart FAQs

When shouldn’t I use a Gantt chart?

Gantt charts aren’t necessary for simple projects with few tasks. They’re also not ideal for overly complex projects with unclear deadlines and unpredictable, fluctuating priorities.

How is it different from a roadmap?

A roadmap shows future plans and goals, while a Gantt chart displays current tasks in progress.

Can I use Gantt charts in Agile?

Yes, Gantt charts can be used in Agile to visualize project timelines.

What tools integrate Gantt with Slack?

You can use Gantt charts in Slack with the following integrations: Monday.com, TeamGantt, Trello, Clickup, and Asana.