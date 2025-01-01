CloudGeometry Builds an AI-First Future with Slack

About CloudGeometry

Accelerating AI-driven growth with scalable cloud engineering

CloudGeometry is a hands-on engineering partner with a growing focus on AI transformation that helps teams move faster with scalable, reliable cloud infrastructure. With a global team of 100+ engineers and over a decade of experience, they’ve helped dozens of high-growth companies launch faster, scale smarter, and stay running strong.

The challenge

Reducing repetitive requests across more than 100 people

CloudGeometry’s distributed team needed a better way to manage operations in house. While they helped external clients navigate complex transformations, they were still dealing with manual processes, fragmented information, and repetitive administrative tasks internally.

Routine questions — from HR policies to sales materials — created friction and slowed teams down. The company needed a way to automate the busywork, give people faster access to information, and democratize the use of AI without asking everyone to become an AI expert themselves.

Everyone knows how to use Slack. That’s why putting AI agents there makes them instantly useful Nick Chase Chief AI Officer, CloudGeometry

How CloudGeometry works better with Slack

3 core agents, 1 familiar platform. Automating work in Slack without adding complexity.

Slack was already the backbone of CloudGeometry’s communication and collaboration, providing a central hub where teams stay connected across locations and time zones. They take full advantage of Slack’s channels, app marketplace, and custom integrations to create a shared ecosystem of tools accessible to anyone in the company.

When it came to rolling out AI agents, the answer was clear: Keep everything inside Slack.

“We chose Agentforce because of its Slack integration,” said David Fishman, VP of Products and Services. “The agents are impossible to miss and save us time on development.”

Using Agent Builder, CloudGeometry built a library of specialized agents embedded directly into Slack channels, tailored to solve specific challenges for HR, content, and case studies. “With Agentforce in Slack, we can bring intelligent tools directly to our team. No new tabs, no new training, just the answers they need, where they already are,” said Product Manager Carter Holmes.

This immediately led to fewer repetitive questions, faster access to information, and a noticeable shift in how senior staff spent their time. “Slack agents help lower the barrier to understanding,” said Fishman. “That’s a competitive advantage: freeing us from routine questions so we can focus on solving new, complex problems.”

Slack is our command center. You can spin up a channel, drop in documents, and integrate with everything we use. David Fishman VP of Products & Services, CloudGeometry

Smart Slack agents at work With Agentforce, CloudGeometry built a suite of specialized AI agents embedded directly into Slack channels to support core business functions. HR Agent answers common onboarding and policy questions to free up HR capacity.



“HR gets loads of questions; mostly things people forgot since onboarding,” said Holmes. “Now they can just ask the bot and get direct answers, even for tricky questions.” Content Reviewer Agent ensures marketing materials stay aligned with brand expectations. “We drop email drafts into the agent to make sure they’re on-brand,” Holmes said. “It keeps our tone consistent and saves time in marketing review.” Case Study Expert Agent helps sales pull up relevant content instantly. “Sales can ask, ‘Have we done anything with AI before?’ and instantly pull up the right blog or case study,” Holmes said.

What’s next

​​Slack as the foundation for smarter, faster decisions

CloudGeometry sees this as just the beginning: Slack is evolving into a hub for intelligent workflows. “In a lot of ways, Slack and Agentforce provide the non-programming version of AI-assisted programming,” said Chief AI Officer Nick Chase. “They allow our developers to concentrate on the harder and more valuable problems.” He adds, “I’ve built this kind of tooling myself – It’s definitely easier to use Agentforce.”

We want to make AI useful without requiring everyone to be an AI expert. That’s why we bring it into Slack: the one tool everyone already uses to get work done. Carter Holmes Product Manager, CloudGeometry

Now that AI agents can answer “how do I” questions, the company is working toward agents that can handle “where is” and “what’s the status of” queries across systems like GitHub, Jira, and HubSpot, directly inside Slack.

“One of our aspirations is to eliminate dashboards altogether,” said Fishman. “We want to ask Slack, ‘Where is this project?’ and have it pull answers instantly across systems. Slack is the panopticon that will kill meetings in our future.”