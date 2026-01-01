Prompting Progress: How Webflow Orchestrates an AI-Native Team in Slack

About Webflow

Marketing teams today are expected to move at the speed of social, yet they are often slowed down by fragmented tools and manual handoffs. Webflow is changing that. As an agentic web marketing platform, Webflow helps modern marketing teams design, ship and optimise high-end web experiences powered by agentic AI.

For a company that enables others to build the ‘AI-first web’, their internal operations had to lead by example. This meant moving away from a ‘Franken-stack’ of disconnected technologies and centring their work where their people and data already live: in Slack.

The challenge

Before embracing an AI-native workflow, the process of creating personalised web experiences was a ‘complicated Franken-stack process’, according to Adrian Rosenkranz, Webflow’s Chief Revenue Officer. Teams had to ‘cobble together a lot of different pieces of technology’ just to get a single campaign live.

The barrier wasn’t just technical; it was a context problem. Industry data suggests a 40% reduction in productivity due to context switching—the ‘swivel chair’ effect of jumping between apps. The goal was clear:

‘We’re going through a transformation and that transformation is to become an AI native marketing team.’ Dave Steer CMO, Webflow

To do that, they needed an interface that made AI accessible to everyone, not just for technical audiences.

How Webflow works better with Slack

Lowering the barrier with Slackbot

For Webflow, the journey to becoming AI-native started with a familiar face: Slackbot. Instead of forcing marketers to learn complex new platforms, Webflow used Slackbot as one of the primary ‘Superagents’ for the entire organisation.

‘The great thing about Slack and Slackbot is it’s an easy entry to becoming AI-native for anybody in marketing,’ says Steer. By treating Slackbot as a conversational partner, employees—regardless of their technical background—can start experimenting with AI. It’s no longer about navigating software; it’s about describing a goal.

‘Slackbot has quickly become one of the most used AI tools in our stack, and is one of the fastest ways to turn a question into action. A single prompt can pull live blockers from a channel, check against our Salesforce data, and help us move in seconds.’ Adrian Rosenkranz Chief Revenue Officer, Webflow

Empowering the ‘Chief of Staff’ for every employee

At Webflow, Slackbot has evolved into much more than a notification tool; it acts as an AI ‘Chief of Staff.’ By grounding AI in the context of their channels and enterprise data, Slackbot can understand and execute complex requests that once required hours of manual coordination.

A leader at Webflow can now use a simple prompt to reclaim their day:

‘@Slackbot, summarise the key blockers from the #launch-v3 channel from the last 24 hours and identify if any revenue milestones are at risk based on our Salesforce data.’

By serving as the conversational interface for specialised Agentforce agents, Slackbot fetches live CRM data, processes channel sentiment, and delivers a formatted brief. This shift has saved Webflow executives like Adrian at least 30 minutes every day, allowing them to pivot from data gathering to high-level decision-making.

Moving from ‘Franken-stack’ to Agentic Flow

By incorporating Slackbot as a critical tool in their AI-native marketing stack, Webflow has turned a fragmented process into a unified ‘agentic’ experience. ‘What used to be a complicated Franken stack process is now a clean, AI-driven experience,’ notes Rosenkranz.

By using AI in Slack and Workflow Builder, the team can automate the routine to focus on the remarkable. From building automated workflows, to finding instant answers rooted in the context of Webflow’s own systems, the team is working towards becoming truly AI-native.

What’s next

Webflow’s vision of an agentic marketing platform isn’t just a product they sell—it’s how they live. As they continue to scale, the role of Slackbot as the central orchestrator will only grow.

‘At the end of the day, we want to help everyone drive more traffic and convert that traffic,’ says Rosenkranz. With Slackbot acting as the conversational interface for their entire agentic enterprise, Webflow is proving that an AI-native future isn’t about more tools—it’s about one simple, powerful entry point that makes everyone on the team more capable.