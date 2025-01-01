10 ways to replace meetings using Slack

This webinar is best for:

How many hours did you spend in meetings last week? If you feel like your schedule is increasingly packed, you’re not alone: the average volume of meetings per week is up 70% since February 2020.*

It’s time to ditch inefficient meetings—you know the ones. In this webinar, we’ll share how you can replace those meetings with flexible alternatives like channels, huddles, clips and workflows.

*Reclaim.ai, Productivity Trends Report, 2021

Things you’ll learn: Learn new ways to use Slack to drive asynchronous and synchronous productivity

Understand the value of creating flexibility for you and your teams

Identify an ineffective meeting, and CANCEL it

