10 ways to replace meetings using Slack

Reclaim your calendar and get more time back in your day by ditching inefficient meetings

50 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Everyone
  • Slack users
  • Technology professionals
  • Users new to Slack

How many hours did you spend in meetings last week? If you feel like your schedule is increasingly packed, you’re not alone: the average volume of meetings per week is up 70% since February 2020.*

It’s time to ditch inefficient meetings—you know the ones. In this webinar, we’ll share how you can replace those meetings with flexible alternatives like channels, huddles, clips and workflows.

*Reclaim.ai, Productivity Trends Report, 2021

Featured speakers:

Annie KellerSr. Experience Consultant, Slack
Elaine SchwartzExperience Architect, Slack
Tamara JensenPrincipal Technical Product Manager, T-Mobile

