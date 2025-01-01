A clock representing saving time with workflow builder
10 ways to replace meetings using Slack

Reclaim your calendar and get more time back in your day by ditching inefficient meetings

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Everyone
  • Slack users
  • Technology professionals
  • Users new to Slack

How many hours did you spend in meetings last week? If you feel like your schedule is increasingly packed, you’re not alone: the average volume of meetings per week is up 70% since February 2020.*

It’s time to ditch inefficient meetings—you know the ones. In this webinar, we’ll share how you can replace those meetings with flexible alternatives like channels, huddles, clips and workflows.

*Reclaim.ai, Productivity Trends Report, 2021

演讲嘉宾：

SlackSr. Experience ConsultantAnnie Keller
SlackExperience ArchitectElaine Schwartz
T-MobilePrincipal Technical Product ManagerTamara Jensen

