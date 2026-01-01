A clock representing saving time with workflow builder
Webinar

10 ways to replace meetings using Slack

Reclaim your calendar and get more time back in your day by ditching inefficient meetings

50 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • 誰でも
  • Slack ユーザー
  • テクノロジー担当者
  • 初めて Slack を使うユーザー

How many hours did you spend in meetings last week? If you feel like your schedule is increasingly packed, you’re not alone: the average volume of meetings per week is up 70% since February 2020.*

It’s time to ditch inefficient meetings—you know the ones. In this webinar, we’ll share how you can replace those meetings with flexible alternatives like channels, huddles, clips and workflows.

*Reclaim.ai, Productivity Trends Report, 2021

注目のスピーカー :

SlackSr. Experience ConsultantAnnie Keller
SlackExperience ArchitectElaine Schwartz
T-MobilePrincipal Technical Product ManagerTamara Jensen

