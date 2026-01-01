10 ways to replace meetings using Slack

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 誰でも
- Slack ユーザー
- テクノロジー担当者
- 初めて Slack を使うユーザー
How many hours did you spend in meetings last week? If you feel like your schedule is increasingly packed, you’re not alone: the average volume of meetings per week is up 70% since February 2020.*
It’s time to ditch inefficient meetings—you know the ones. In this webinar, we’ll share how you can replace those meetings with flexible alternatives like channels, huddles, clips and workflows.
*Reclaim.ai, Productivity Trends Report, 2021
注目のスピーカー :
