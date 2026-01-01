A clock representing saving time with workflow builder
10 ways to replace meetings using Slack

Reclaim your calendar and get more time back in your day by ditching inefficient meetings

50 分鐘

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

  • Everyone
  • Slack users
  • Technology professionals
  • Users new to Slack

How many hours did you spend in meetings last week? If you feel like your schedule is increasingly packed, you’re not alone: the average volume of meetings per week is up 70% since February 2020.*

It’s time to ditch inefficient meetings—you know the ones. In this webinar, we’ll share how you can replace those meetings with flexible alternatives like channels, huddles, clips and workflows.

*Reclaim.ai, Productivity Trends Report, 2021

專題講者：

SlackSr. Experience ConsultantAnnie Keller
SlackExperience ArchitectElaine Schwartz
T-MobilePrincipal Technical Product ManagerTamara Jensen

