10 ways to replace meetings using Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Everyone
- Slack users
- Technology professionals
- Users new to Slack
How many hours did you spend in meetings last week? If you feel like your schedule is increasingly packed, you’re not alone: the average volume of meetings per week is up 70% since February 2020.*
It’s time to ditch inefficient meetings—you know the ones. In this webinar, we’ll share how you can replace those meetings with flexible alternatives like channels, huddles, clips and workflows.
*Reclaim.ai, Productivity Trends Report, 2021
專題講者：
SlackSr. Experience ConsultantAnnie Keller
SlackExperience ArchitectElaine Schwartz
T-MobilePrincipal Technical Product ManagerTamara Jensen
