Best, better and beyond: Redesigning the office for today and tomorrow

Watch our opening keynote to learn how Slack is helping people redesign the way they work in a digital HQ

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Everyone

It’s no longer just about where you work, but how. Top Slack leaders, along with featured customer IBM, share myriad ways Slack enables better work—including the benefits of new product features coming to Slack soon.

From the challenges of staying aligned while moving fast to the need to translate office best practices to a digital-first world, you’ll hear how Slack can
“Make what’s hard in the office better, bring what you love about the office into Slack, and create unique ways of working in the digital HQ that you could not do in the office,” according to Tamar Yehoshua, the chief product officer at Slack. Plus, you’ll get a unique look at how IBM partners with Salesforce for consulting sales strategy and products.

Featured speakers:

Stewart ButterfieldCEO & Co-founder, Slack
Tamar YehoshuaChief Product Officer, Slack
Obed LouissaintSr. Vice President, Transformation and Culture, IBM
Jennifer QuinlanManaging Partner, Americas, IBM iX (Customer & Experience Transformation) - IBM Consulting, IBM
Jenn BoothGlobal Salesforce Partner, IBM Consulting Sales Strategy and Products, IBM
Anna NiessSr. Director, User Interface/User Experience, Slack

