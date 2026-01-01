frontiers-2022-ondemand-hero-3
Webinar

Best, better and beyond: Redesigning the office for today and tomorrow

Watch our opening keynote to learn how Slack is helping people redesign the way they work in a digital HQ

60 分鐘

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

  • Everyone

It’s no longer just about where you work, but how. Top Slack leaders, along with featured customer IBM, share myriad ways Slack enables better work—including the benefits of new product features coming to Slack soon.

From the challenges of staying aligned while moving fast to the need to translate office best practices to a digital-first world, you’ll hear how Slack can
“Make what’s hard in the office better, bring what you love about the office into Slack, and create unique ways of working in the digital HQ that you could not do in the office,” according to Tamar Yehoshua, the chief product officer at Slack. Plus, you’ll get a unique look at how IBM partners with Salesforce for consulting sales strategy and products.

專題講者：

SlackCEO & Co-founderStewart Butterfield
SlackChief Product OfficerTamar Yehoshua
IBMSr. Vice President, Transformation and CultureObed Louissaint
IBMManaging Partner, Americas, IBM iX (Customer & Experience Transformation) - IBM ConsultingJennifer Quinlan
IBMGlobal Salesforce Partner, IBM Consulting Sales Strategy and ProductsJenn Booth
SlackSr. Director, User Interface/User ExperienceAnna Niess

