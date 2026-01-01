Best, better and beyond: Redesigning the office for today and tomorrow

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Everyone
It’s no longer just about where you work, but how. Top Slack leaders, along with featured customer IBM, share myriad ways Slack enables better work—including the benefits of new product features coming to Slack soon.
From the challenges of staying aligned while moving fast to the need to translate office best practices to a digital-first world, you’ll hear how Slack can
“Make what’s hard in the office better, bring what you love about the office into Slack, and create unique ways of working in the digital HQ that you could not do in the office,” according to Tamar Yehoshua, the chief product officer at Slack. Plus, you’ll get a unique look at how IBM partners with Salesforce for consulting sales strategy and products.
專題講者：
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！