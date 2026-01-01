Best, better and beyond: Redesigning the office for today and tomorrow

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

It’s no longer just about where you work, but how. Top Slack leaders, along with featured customer IBM, share myriad ways Slack enables better work—including the benefits of new product features coming to Slack soon.

From the challenges of staying aligned while moving fast to the need to translate office best practices to a digital-first world, you’ll hear how Slack can

“Make what’s hard in the office better, bring what you love about the office into Slack, and create unique ways of working in the digital HQ that you could not do in the office,” according to Tamar Yehoshua, the chief product officer at Slack. Plus, you’ll get a unique look at how IBM partners with Salesforce for consulting sales strategy and products.

학습 내용: How businesses are breaking down communication silos and bringing teams together around common goals, projects and processes in a digital HQ

How Slack channels enable alignment so everyone can see the entire range of activity happening across the company

The enhancements coming to Slack Huddles this fall that allow more in-depth, collaborative coworking from anywhere

주요 발표자: