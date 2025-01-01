Best, better and beyond: Redesigning the office for today and tomorrow

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Everyone
It’s no longer just about where you work, but how. Top Slack leaders, along with featured customer IBM, share myriad ways Slack enables better work—including the benefits of new product features coming to Slack soon.
From the challenges of staying aligned while moving fast to the need to translate office best practices to a digital-first world, you’ll hear how Slack can
“Make what’s hard in the office better, bring what you love about the office into Slack, and create unique ways of working in the digital HQ that you could not do in the office,” according to Tamar Yehoshua, the chief product officer at Slack. Plus, you’ll get a unique look at how IBM partners with Salesforce for consulting sales strategy and products.
演讲嘉宾：
