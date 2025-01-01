Gears shifting in unison
Webinar

How VMware powers immersive collaboration with Miro and Slack

Learn how VMware uses Miro and Slack to create engaging hybrid workplaces at scale

25 min

    How do you build engaging, aligned hybrid workplaces at scale? For VMware, building what it calls “immersive collaboration” relies on using Miro and Slack to center where and how work gets done. Watch this session to see examples of how Bryan Hope, VMware’s director of unified communications and collaboration, implemented both platforms to connect teams across the company to drive agile practices, facilitate distributed work and communication with customers, and transform product development practices.

    Featured speakers:

    Yousaf SajidSenior Solutions Marketing Manager, Slack
    Bryan HopeDirector of Unified Communications and Collaboration, VMware
    Daniel SlovisStrategic Customer Success Manager, Miro

    Was this webinar useful?

    0/600

    Nice one!

    Thanks a lot for your feedback!

    Got it!

    Thanks for your feedback.

    Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

    Related Events