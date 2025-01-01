How VMware powers immersive collaboration with Miro and Slack

How do you build engaging, aligned hybrid workplaces at scale? For VMware, building what it calls “immersive collaboration” relies on using Miro and Slack to center where and how work gets done. Watch this session to see examples of how Bryan Hope, VMware’s director of unified communications and collaboration, implemented both platforms to connect teams across the company to drive agile practices, facilitate distributed work and communication with customers, and transform product development practices.

你将学习到的内容： How a 42,000person company successfully transitioned into hybrid work, plus hear key advice from a collaboration expert on gaining the most value out of your technology investments

New insight and ideas on how you and your teams can use Slack and Miro to work better together and in a more connected way

How VMware uses these tools for project management, agile rituals and customer collaboration

演讲嘉宾：