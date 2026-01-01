Gears shifting in unison
How VMware powers immersive collaboration with Miro and Slack

Learn how VMware uses Miro and Slack to create engaging hybrid workplaces at scale

    How do you build engaging, aligned hybrid workplaces at scale? For VMware, building what it calls “immersive collaboration” relies on using Miro and Slack to center where and how work gets done. Watch this session to see examples of how Bryan Hope, VMware’s director of unified communications and collaboration, implemented both platforms to connect teams across the company to drive agile practices, facilitate distributed work and communication with customers, and transform product development practices.

    專題講者：

    SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerYousaf Sajid
    VMwareDirector of Unified Communications and CollaborationBryan Hope
    MiroStrategic Customer Success ManagerDaniel Slovis

