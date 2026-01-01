How VMware powers immersive collaboration with Miro and Slack

How do you build engaging, aligned hybrid workplaces at scale? For VMware, building what it calls “immersive collaboration” relies on using Miro and Slack to center where and how work gets done. Watch this session to see examples of how Bryan Hope, VMware’s director of unified communications and collaboration, implemented both platforms to connect teams across the company to drive agile practices, facilitate distributed work and communication with customers, and transform product development practices.
專題講者：
SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerYousaf Sajid
VMwareDirector of Unified Communications and CollaborationBryan Hope
MiroStrategic Customer Success ManagerDaniel Slovis
