How VMware powers immersive collaboration with Miro and Slack

Director of Unified Communications and Collaboration, VMware

How do you build engaging, aligned hybrid workplaces at scale? For VMware, building what it calls “immersive collaboration” relies on using Miro and Slack to center where and how work gets done. Watch this session to see examples of how Bryan Hope, VMware’s director of unified communications and collaboration, implemented both platforms to connect teams across the company to drive agile practices, facilitate distributed work and communication with customers, and transform product development practices.

Was this webinar useful? Yes, thanks! Not really

Submit feedback

Nice one! Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it! Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.