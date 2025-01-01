A classroom with Slack on the chalkboard representing learning about Slack
Salesforce on Salesforce: How our enterprise is transforming work with Slack

Join us to learn about how we’re driving productivity across our entire enterprise

60 min

    Join us for this Salesforce on Salesforce story to learn about how we’re driving productivity across our entire enterprise, from sales and service to marketing, IT, and beyond. We’ll discuss best practices for automating work and building strong team cultures, and cover our usage of apps, integrations, custom-built solutions, and tailored processes.

    Featured speakers:

    Andy WhiteSVP, Business Technology (IT), Salesforce
    Kamilla KhaydarovSr. Director, Product Marketing, Slack
    Daniel MartinRVP, Salesforce
    Tamara CarpenterSenior Director, Operations, Salesforce

