Salesforce on Salesforce: How our enterprise is transforming work with Slack

Join us to learn about how we’re driving productivity across our entire enterprise

60 分鐘

    Join us for this Salesforce on Salesforce story to learn about how we’re driving productivity across our entire enterprise, from sales and service to marketing, IT, and beyond. We’ll discuss best practices for automating work and building strong team cultures, and cover our usage of apps, integrations, custom-built solutions, and tailored processes.

    專題講者：

    Salesforce SVP, Business Technology (IT)Andy White
    SlackSr. Director, Product MarketingKamilla Khaydarov
    Salesforce RVPDaniel Martin
    Salesforce Senior Director, OperationsTamara Carpenter

