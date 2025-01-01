Salesforce on Salesforce: How our enterprise is transforming work with Slack

Join us for this Salesforce on Salesforce story to learn about how we’re driving productivity across our entire enterprise, from sales and service to marketing, IT, and beyond. We’ll discuss best practices for automating work and building strong team cultures, and cover our usage of apps, integrations, custom-built solutions, and tailored processes.
演讲嘉宾：
Salesforce SVP, Business Technology (IT)Andy White
SlackSr. Director, Product MarketingKamilla Khaydarov
Salesforce RVPDaniel Martin
Salesforce Senior Director, OperationsTamara Carpenter
