Driving productivity in financial services with Slack and Salesforce

This webinar is best for:
- Financial services professionals
It’s more important than ever for financial services firms to get the most out of their technology investments and do more with less.
Join us to learn how Slack and Salesforce can help you accelerate work with automation. You’ll hear from experts on their best practices and experience using Slack.
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.