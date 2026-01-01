Driving productivity in financial services with Slack and Salesforce

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Financial services professionals
It’s more important than ever for financial services firms to get the most out of their technology investments and do more with less.
Join us to learn how Slack and Salesforce can help you accelerate work with automation. You’ll hear from experts on their best practices and experience using Slack.
專題講者：
SlackHead of Banking & LendingMichael Ram
SlackLead Solution EngineerDanielle Sexton
Sammons Financial Group CompaniesAVP Strategic Implementation and SupportAndrew Walling
AffirmVP Revenue Operations & AnalyticsAshmi Pancholi
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！