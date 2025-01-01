Driving productivity in financial services with Slack and Salesforce

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Financial services professionals
It’s more important than ever for financial services firms to get the most out of their technology investments and do more with less.
Join us to learn how Slack and Salesforce can help you accelerate work with automation. You’ll hear from experts on their best practices and experience using Slack.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackHead of Banking & LendingMichael Ram
SlackLead Solution EngineerDanielle Sexton
Sammons Financial Group CompaniesAVP Strategic Implementation and SupportAndrew Walling
AffirmVP Revenue Operations & AnalyticsAshmi Pancholi
