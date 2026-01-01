Watering can watering a money tree representing financial services
Driving productivity in financial services with Slack and Salesforce

Learn how Slack helps financial services firms maximize their Salesforce investment and streamline operations

This webinar is best for:

  • Financial services professionals

It’s more important than ever for financial services firms to get the most out of their technology investments and do more with less.

Join us to learn how Slack and Salesforce can help you accelerate work with automation. You’ll hear from experts on their best practices and experience using Slack.

Featured speakers:

Michael RamHead of Banking & Lending, Slack
Danielle SextonLead Solution Engineer, Slack
Andrew WallingAVP Strategic Implementation and Support, Sammons Financial Group Companies
Ashmi PancholiVP Revenue Operations & Analytics, Affirm

