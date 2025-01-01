The future of AI powered work in insurance

This webinar is best for:
- Financial services professionals
Having a centralized hub for all your organization’s conversations, data, content, and more is critical to streamlining your tasks and reaching your goals. While that seems like a challenging foot to achieve, with the proper technology, optimizing your workflow and organizational duties is easier than you’d think. So, what is the answer?
With the accessibility of Slack’s newly launched artificial intelligence, and with Slack Sales Elevate, insurers are now able to centralize, simplify and automate work.
Download this recording for a comprehensive webinar discussing the key administrative benefits of Slack for insurance organizations. Hear from leading experts on the newest cutting-edge AI tech, designed to help insurers centralize, simplify, and automate their workflow with ease.
Featured speakers:
