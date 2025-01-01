2 locks with one on a blue block
The future of AI powered work in insurance

Slack is the hub for your insurance organization’s conversations, data and content

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Financial services professionals

Having a centralized hub for all your organization’s conversations, data, content, and more is critical to streamlining your tasks and reaching your goals. While that seems like a challenging foot to achieve, with the proper technology, optimizing your workflow and organizational duties is easier than you’d think. So, what is the answer?

With the accessibility of Slack’s newly launched artificial intelligence, and with Slack Sales Elevate, insurers are now able to centralize, simplify and automate work.

Download this recording for a comprehensive webinar discussing the key administrative benefits of Slack for insurance organizations. Hear from leading experts on the newest cutting-edge AI tech, designed to help insurers centralize, simplify, and automate their workflow with ease.

Featured speakers:

Keven CurtissHead of Insurance, Slack
Gordon WintrobCo-founder & CTO, Newfront Insurance
Danny FangSenior IT Manager, Lemonade
Andrew WallingAVP Strategic Implementation and Support, Sammons Financial Group Companies

