2 locks with one on a blue block
Webinar

The future of AI powered work in insurance

Slack is the hub for your insurance organization’s conversations, data and content

60 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Financial services professionals

Having a centralized hub for all your organization’s conversations, data, content, and more is critical to streamlining your tasks and reaching your goals. While that seems like a challenging foot to achieve, with the proper technology, optimizing your workflow and organizational duties is easier than you’d think. So, what is the answer?

With the accessibility of Slack’s newly launched artificial intelligence, and with Slack Sales Elevate, insurers are now able to centralize, simplify and automate work.

Download this recording for a comprehensive webinar discussing the key administrative benefits of Slack for insurance organizations. Hear from leading experts on the newest cutting-edge AI tech, designed to help insurers centralize, simplify, and automate their workflow with ease.

演讲嘉宾：

SlackHead of InsuranceKeven Curtiss
Newfront InsuranceCo-founder & CTOGordon Wintrob
LemonadeSenior IT ManagerDanny Fang
Sammons Financial Group CompaniesAVP Strategic Implementation and SupportAndrew Walling

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

Related Events