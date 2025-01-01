Webinar

Workshop 101: Learn the basics (on-demand)

Learn the Slack basics and participate in interactive activities at this on-demand training session led by our customer success experts

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Users new to Slack

During this 60-minute session, Slack’s customer success experts will give you an interactive training so you can learn how to use Slack successfully. You’ll be invited to use Slack on your computer while our experts guide you through hands-on activities. You’ll apply theory to practice by actively participating in real-time exercises.

In this session, our experts will cover:

  1. What is Slack?
  2. Navigating the Slack interface
  3. Finding and starting conversations: channels, DMs, workspace, Slack Connect
  4. Interacting effectively in Slack: @mentions, emoji reactions, file sharing, inviting teammates
  5. Working in Slack: moving a project into a channel

Lauren BrockSenior Customer Success Manager, Slack
Richard LottCustomer Experience Specialist, Slack
Christina MengPrincipal Digital Success Programs Manager, Slack
Elexa GilbertCustomer Experience Specialist, Slack

