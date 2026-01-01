Webinar

Workshop 101: Learn the basics (on-demand)

Learn the Slack basics and participate in interactive activities at this on-demand training session led by our customer success experts

60 분

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

  • Slack 사용이 처음인 사용자

During this 60-minute session, Slack’s customer success experts will give you an interactive training so you can learn how to use Slack successfully. You’ll be invited to use Slack on your computer while our experts guide you through hands-on activities. You’ll apply theory to practice by actively participating in real-time exercises.

In this session, our experts will cover:

  1. What is Slack?
  2. Navigating the Slack interface
  3. Finding and starting conversations: channels, DMs, workspace, Slack Connect
  4. Interacting effectively in Slack: @mentions, emoji reactions, file sharing, inviting teammates
  5. Working in Slack: moving a project into a channel

Required actions:

주요 발표자:

SlackSenior Customer Success ManagerLauren Brock
SlackCustomer Experience SpecialistRichard Lott
SlackPrincipal Digital Success Programs ManagerChristina Meng
SlackCustomer Experience SpecialistElexa Gilbert

이 웨비나가 유용했습니까?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

Related Events