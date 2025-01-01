Workshop 101: Learn the basics (on-demand)

Webinar

Learn the Slack basics and participate in interactive activities at this on-demand training session led by our customer success experts

  • Users new to Slack

During this 60-minute session, Slack’s customer success experts will give you an interactive training so you can learn how to use Slack successfully. You’ll be invited to use Slack on your computer while our experts guide you through hands-on activities. You’ll apply theory to practice by actively participating in real-time exercises.

In this session, our experts will cover:

  1. What is Slack?
  2. Navigating the Slack interface
  3. Finding and starting conversations: channels, DMs, workspace, Slack Connect
  4. Interacting effectively in Slack: @mentions, emoji reactions, file sharing, inviting teammates
  5. Working in Slack: moving a project into a channel

SlackSenior Customer Success ManagerLauren Brock
SlackCustomer Experience SpecialistRichard Lott
SlackPrincipal Digital Success Programs ManagerChristina Meng
SlackCustomer Experience SpecialistElexa Gilbert

