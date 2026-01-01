Set reminders in Slack to help you remember to complete a to-do. When you set a reminder, you can choose a date and time to receive a reminder notification.



Create reminders

Reminders attach a due date to your to-dos. When you set a reminder, you’ll receive a notification and see a badge on the To-dos and Activity tabs when the date and time arrives.

Create a custom reminder

Desktop Mobile Click the To-dos tab in your sidebar. Click Add To-do at the top-right corner of the list. Enter the details of your to-do and click Add reminder. Choose a time from the list, or select Custom to pick your own. Click on Add. From the Home tab, tap To-dos at the top of the screen. Tap the plus sign. Enter the details of your to-do and select Done. Select a date and time for your reminder. Tap the tick mark icon.



Create a reminder from a message or a file

Desktop Mobile In any conversation, hover over a message or file. Click the three dots icon in the top right-hand corner of the message or file, then select Remind me about this. Choose a time from the list, or select Custom to pick your own. In any conversation, tap and hold a message or file. Tap Remind me. Choose a time from the list, or select Custom to pick your own.



Create a reminder from an item in a list

From a list on desktop, hover over an item and click Open item. Click More Actions, then select Remind me about this. Choose a time, or select Custom to pick your own.



Create a reminder from a date in a canvas

From a canvas on desktop, start typing a date. You can write it as a day ('tomorrow' or 'Tuesday'), a date (31st December) or in day/month/year format 31/12/2027). Select the date to add it to the canvas. Hover over the date, then click Add reminder. Choose a time, or select Custom time to pick your own.

Tip: You can also ask Slackbot to create reminders for you.



Setting reminders for channels

When you set a reminder in a channel, Slack will send a message to the channel with the reminder description at your chosen date and time. Channel reminders work best for simple team reminders. For more complex messages, we recommend creating a workflow using the scheduled message template or creating a Slackbot task.

Note: Guests can't create channel reminders.

Desktop Mobile Type /remind in the message field and select it from the shortcuts menu. In the message field, enter the details of your reminder following this format: /remind [#channel] [what] [when]. E.g..: /remind #marketing-team to submit expenses every Thursday. Send your message to schedule the reminder. From a channel or DM, tap the message field. In the message field, enter the details of your reminder following this format: /remind [#channel] [what] [when]. E.g..: /remind #marketing-team to submit expenses every Thursday. Send your message to schedule the reminder.

Note: You can set reminders to repeat by the day (e.g. every Monday) but not in time increments (e.g. every hour). For the best experience, we recommend using the British English date and time format.



Filter and sort reminders from To-dos

You can filter and sort your to-dos by reminder due dates to keep track of what still needs to be completed.



Filter reminders

Desktop Mobile From To-dos, click the filter button. Under Reminders, tick the box next to the reminders that you want to appear in the list: Overdue to-dos with reminders in the past, Upcoming reminders with due dates in the future and No reminder scheduled for to-dos with no reminder. Click the close button. From Home, tap To-dos at the top. Tap the [icon] filter button. Under Filter, tick the box next to the reminders that you want to appear in the list: Overdue to-dos with reminders in the past, Upcoming reminders with due dates in the future and No reminder scheduled for to-dos with no reminder.



Sort reminders

Desktop Mobile From To-dos, click the sort button. Under Sort by, choose to sort reminders by Due date, Earliest date created or Latest date created. From Home, tap To-dos at the top. Tap the filter button. Under Sort, choose to sort reminders by Due date, Earliest date created or Latest date created.

Tip: Create additional filter views for reminders in Activity.



Manage reminders

You can add, edit or clear reminders from the To-dos tab.

To-do reminders

Desktop Mobile Click To-dos in the sidebar. Hover over a to-do and click Edit reminder. To choose a new due date, select a new time or click Custom. To remove a reminder from a to-do, click Clear due date. From Home, tap To-dos at the top. Choose the item that you want to manage, and tap the reschedule icon. To choose a new due date, select a new time or tap Custom. To remove a reminder from a to-do, select Clear reminder.



Reminders in channels

Reminders in channels can’t be edited, but you can delete and recreate them if you need to. To delete a channel reminder, follow the steps below in the channel where Slack sends the reminder message.

Desktop Mobile Type /remind list in the message field, then send your message. A message that is only visible to you will appear, showing you the channel reminders that you can delete. Find the reminder in the list, then click Delete. Tap the message field. Type /remind list, then send your message. A message that is only visible to you will appear, showing you the channel reminders that you can delete. Find the reminder in the list, then tap Delete.



Set a default reminder time

By default, reminders that you set for a specific day (like 'tomorrow' or 'every Tuesday') will be delivered at 09:00 in your time zone. If you like, you can adjust this:

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar. Select Preferences from the menu. Under Set a default time for reminder notifications, select an option from the drop-down menu.