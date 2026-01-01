Slack lets you team up with agents so that you can get work done faster solo or with your team. You can find available apps with AI agents or assistants in the

Agents & tools tab, a newly improved agent landing page. Once an app with an agent is installed, anyone with access to the app can start a conversation.



What you need to know

Start conversations with agents the same way that you would with another teammate. You can add agents to channels, or DM them one-to-one to answer quick questions.

Use the Agents & tools tab to discover the agents available to you, pick up sessions where you left off and check in on the status of multiplayer AI conversations. All your agent sessions appear in the tab sidebar (including those with Slackbot).

tab to discover the agents available to you, pick up sessions where you left off and check in on the status of multiplayer AI conversations. All your agent sessions appear in the tab sidebar (including those with Slackbot). Apps with agents can be built by third-party developers or by developers in your organisation. Custom Agentforce agents can also be created in Salesforce and added to Slack. Agents and their output are subject to Slack’s Acceptable use policy.

Note: Because agents use AI, they can be wrong. Use human judgement when appropriate.



Browse and install available agents

By default, members can install apps with agents, but owners and admins can enable app approval for their workspace or enterprise organisation to review apps before they’re installed. In all cases, guests can't use AI apps or agents.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you don't see this option, click More to find it. Browse agents that you already have access to in your workspace under Popular agents and Installed agents. To install new agents for your workspace, click AgentExchange and search for an app. Click the app that you want to add. You’ll be taken to the Slack Marketplace. Click Add to Slack. Click Allow. (If you need to request permission, add a message for your Slack admin, then click Submit request.)

Note: Apps installed from the Slack Marketplace follow our policies and guidelines. You can review any app’s privacy policy and security and compliance information from the listing page in the Marketplace.



Start a conversation with an agent

To begin interacting one-to-one with an AI agent such as Slackbot, you can open a conversation in your main Slack view or open a session in split view to do work alongside the agent.

Open in primary view Open in split view From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you don't see this option, click More to find it. Click Apps, then search for and select an app. Click New chat in the top right-hand corner, or click the Chat tab to resume a conversation. To view your chat history, click the History tab. From your desktop, click Add agent in the top right-hand corner of Slack. If there are multiple agents available, click More agents to choose the one you want. Select a prompt, if available, or send a message to get started. To view your message history, click the clock icon.



Set up recurring tasks

To have an AI agent take actions (like sending a report or pulling a daily summary) on a regular basis, create a task from an agent's [icon] Tasks tab.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you don't see this option, click More to find it. Click an agent to open it. Open the [icon] Tasks tab. Name and describe your task. Name and describe your task. Click on Save.



Work with agents in channels

You can add an AI agent or app to a channel to ask it questions or include it in discussions with your team. Interactions can be public for all channel members to view or private so that only you can see them. Once added, you can mention the agent in any message in that channel to start chatting.

Add an agent or app to a channel

Third-party agents Agentforce agents From Home on desktop, select a channel in your sidebar to open it. Click the agents & apps icon in the channel header. If there are no other apps or agents in the channel, click the Add agent or app button. Otherwise, click the Add more link. Click Add next to the apps and agents that you want to add, then click the close button. Click the close button on the channel details. In the channel message composer, type @ followed by the app or agent’s name. If you’d like, add a message. Click Send to start chatting. From Home on desktop, select a channel in your sidebar to open it. Click the agents & apps icon in the channel header. If there are no other apps or agents in the channel, click the Add Agentforce agent button. Otherwise, click the Add agent link. Type the name of the agent that you want to interact with, then click Add. Click the close button on the channel details. In the channel message composer, type @ followed by the app or agent’s name. If you’d like, add a message. Click Send to start chatting.

Remove an agent or app from a channel

From Home on desktop, select a channel in your sidebar to open it. Click the channel name in the header. Click the Agents & apps tab. Open the More menu next to the agent or app’s name. Select Remove from this channel.

Tip: You can also quickly remove an agent from a channel by clicking on the More actions button on any agent message and then clicking Remove this agent from [#channel-name].

Start a code channel

Code channels are dedicated, temporary spaces to work on a project with an AI agent alongside your teammates.

Desktop Mobile From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you don't see this option, click More to find it. Click Agent sessions. Click New in the top-right corner. Select an agent from the drop-down menu, choose a workspace if you're on an Enterprise subscription and select your code channel visibility: Public or Private. In the Prompt field, describe the task that you’d like the agent to help with, then click Create. Navigate to a channel with a supported agent or add the agent to a channel. Mention the agent and describe what you want created or coded. Once the agent starts a session, tap the link to the code channel in the message.



Monitor and browse agent conversations

View, search and browse all of your agent conversations and code channels from a single view.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you don't see this option, click More to find it. Click Agent sessions. Search for the conversation that you want to monitor. You can apply one of these filters to narrow your search. Creator : Person who started the agent session

: Person who started the agent session In : Channel where agent work was first prompted

: Channel where agent work was first prompted Agent : Active agent in a channel

: Active agent in a channel Type : Whether the session took place in a code channel or agent thread

: Whether the session took place in a code channel or agent thread Status: Whether the agent is Active or Needs attention, or whether the work is Inactive, Done or Archived



Manage agent display

Owners and admins can hide or show agents for everyone in their workspace or org. Members can set a preference to determine whether they see agents and assistants at the top of Slack, and decide which ones are visible.

Set your preference

From your desktop, click on your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu, then click Navigation. Below App agents and assistants, tick or untick the box next to Show AI agents in top bar.

Choose agents

From your desktop, click More agents at the top of Slack. Click Manage. Tick or untick the box next to an agent to show or hide it.

Tip: Once an agent responds in a channel or DM thread, it may give that thread a name to distinguish it from other threads easily. Once a thread has a name, you can edit it by clicking the edit icon.



App security

Apps you add to Slack that include AI capabilities use the AI functionality specific to the third-party service.

Apps with AI agents or assistants are built with specific scopes and API methods. Before installing an app, it’s important to consider its scopes to understand the actions the app can take, the data the app can access and what it can do with that data. Owners and admins can enable app approval (for a workspace) or set an app management policy (for an Enterprise organisation) to ensure that apps are reviewed before members can install them.

The data that an AI app in Slack can access depends on its scopes. By default, an app will have access to the data in your messages with the app. To grant it access to data in your channels or direct messages, you can add the app to any conversation.

In accordance with the Slack app guidelines, no customer data is used or retained to train third-party LLMs. Instead, we use a technique called retrieval augmented generation (RAG) that sends the data necessary for each task to an LLM at the time of inference – no training required. Because this data is sent in the context of a single request, the LLM does not retain any of the data.

All apps available in the Slack Marketplace are reviewed by our team against our submission guidelines and must adhere to a zero-copy and zero LLM training policy.