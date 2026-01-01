Slack Code is how agents and people work together to build with AI in Slack. Use a code channel to plan and prompt an agent with your teammates instead of having separate conversations in multiple direct messages (DMs). All of your context is easily accessible, so you can write code, fix issues, and create rich content with AI — without leaving Slack.



How it works

Code channels are temporary channels created automatically by an AI agent, designed for multiplayer use cases.

Mention the agent in a channel or DM to kick off a code channel. You can add teammates, exchange messages, share files, and prompt the agent to create whatever you want.

Find your active code channels in a designated section in the sidebar.

When you’re done, you can close the code channel yourself, or wait for it to be removed from your sidebar automatically after seven days of inactivity.



Supported agents

Code channels can be created with specific AI apps and agents. Depending on the app, you may need a paid account. Here's a list of approved agents to get you started.

Tip: You can find all apps that support Slack Code on the Slack Marketplace.



Create a code channel

Code channels are created automatically by agents in a channel or DM, usually after you mention them with a specific request. They can also be created manually from the Agents & tools tab on desktop. Like with regular Slack channels, they can be public (anyone can join) or private (members of the originating conversation can join). Once you're a member of a code channel, you can add any additional people or other agents you want.

Desktop Mobile Navigate to a channel with a supported agent or add the agent to a channel. Mention the agent and say you want to start a code channel, then describe what you want created or coded. Once the agent creates the channel, click on the link to open it or find the channel in the Code channels section of your sidebar. Navigate to a channel with a supported agent or add the agent to a channel. Mention the agent and say you want to start a code channel, then describe what you want created or coded. Once the agent creates a channel, tap the link to the code channel in the message.

Note: Code channels are named automatically by the agent based on your initial request.



Interact with an agent in a code channel

Once in a channel, you and your team can use natural language to direct the agent. Unlike a solo session with an AI agent, code channels give everyone involved the ability to make suggestions, view changes, and sign off on AI-driven outputs.

Tip: Try asking the agent to write code for an app, write a canvas, or design HTML.



Use quick actions

Quick actions are easily accessible links above the message field that are directly related to an agent’s capabilities. They may include things like creating a pull request, opening code in a different compiler, or linking out to help documentation.



Pause an agent’s response

If the agent you’re working with is taking too long to respond or you want to change direction, use the stop button to pause an agent response and enter a new prompt.

Desktop Mobile Open a code channel where an agent is actively working on a request. Hover over the Working… badge above the message field. Click Stop [Agent Name]. Open a code channel where an agent is actively working on a request. Tap the stop icon.



Close or archive a code channel

When you're done with your agent session, you can dismiss it from your sidebar by clicking the close icon, or you can archive it.



Stay on top of agent work

Each code channel displays a status provided by the agent to let you know whether the agent is working or needs a response from you. This allows you to keep an eye on your projects from the sidebar while you focus on other work. Here are possible statuses:

Needs attention

The agent is blocked and needs an action or response from you.

The agent is blocked and needs an action or response from you. Active

The agent is actively generating a response or session artifact.

The agent is actively generating a response or session artifact. Done

The work is complete.

The work is complete. Inactive

The agent and members of the channel have not been active for a set amount of time.

The agent and members of the channel have not been active for a set amount of time. Archived

The channel messages remain available to view and search, but you can’t send new messages or prompts.

You can monitor multiple code channels at once from your Agent session view.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you don't see this option, click More to find it. Click Agent sessions. Search for or select the conversation(s) you want to monitor.



Browse public code channels

To stay informed of work that agents are doing in your workspace even if you’re not in a specific channel, explore the full list of public code channels.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you don't see this option, click More to find it. Click Agent sessions. Click Explore. Search for relevant code channels or use the filters to find specific channels.



View and interact with artifacts

When an agent works on something for you or if you share a file or link as context, you can find it in the code channel’s Artifacts. Here are some example artifact types:

Code

A view (code diff) showing any lines of code that the agent has created or updated

A view (code diff) showing any lines of code that the agent has created or updated Canvas

A canvas document created by the agent

A canvas document created by the agent HTML view

Live HTML from the agent to show prototypes, presentations, or previews

Live HTML from the agent to show prototypes, presentations, or previews Files & links

A scannable list of items shared in the code channel (not created by the agent)

Note: The exact names and contents of artifacts may differ based on the agent you’re working with.



View code in a code channel

Once an agent has created code for you, you can view and comment on it right in the code channel.

From your code channel, click Artifacts. Click </> Code.



Comment on code

From your code channel, click Artifacts. Click </> Code. Go to the line of code you want to comment on and click the + plus button. Write your comment and click Send. Review or edit your comment in the message field, then click the send button.

Tip: You can also add multiple comments to be reviewed together by the agent or your team. When commenting on a line of code, click Add to review. After you’ve left multiple comments, click Submit at the top of your code, then send the message to the channel.



FAQs

Are code channels only for developers?

No, code channels are available for anyone who wants to work with agents and their team together in Slack. For example, you can use them to co-write a marketing plan or red-line a legal contract. The whole conversation and final version stay linked for context — no need for email chains or versioning confusion.

When should I use a code channel instead of just chatting with an agent in a channel or thread?

Code channels are great for larger, contained chunks of work that are too unwieldy for a single thread. And because each code channel shares updates back to the message where it was initiated, everyone involved can follow along, keeping the main channel clean and focused.

Can I use other AI apps to create code channels?

Right now, only the supported agents can work in code channels, but additional apps will be added in the future. Code channel APIs will be available to any developer building on Slack's platform.

How does privacy and security work for code channels?

Code channels have the same trust foundation and visibility options as regular channels, so the security and privacy you're already familiar with apply. Agents that work in code channels must be installed from the Slack Marketplace and their responses are subject to Slack’s Acceptable Use Policy.