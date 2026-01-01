Frontline is a Slack add-on that allows you to bring frontline employees, such as retail, factory, healthcare and field workers, into Slack. Your employees get access to the features they need to get work done, while you get all of Slack’s security and agentic benefits. Read on to learn how to get your team set up.



Before you get started

Your organisation must be on Enterprise+ with the Frontline add-on. If you’re new to Enterprise+, you’ll need to complete your migration before you can add Frontline members.

Decide which employees should be assigned the Frontline member role rather than full members or guests.

Frontline members don’t need a company email to sign in, but you’ll need a fallback email address for each Frontline member. This can be a personal email.

Tip: Preview the Frontline member onboarding experience with Getting started for Frontline members. You can share this article with your team as you invite them.



Turn on Frontline access

If your organisation has more than one workspace, you’ll need to choose which ones your Frontline members can join. There’s no limit to how many workspaces you can add Frontline members to, but each Frontline member can only join one workspace.

Manage supported workspaces for Frontline workers

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings. Next to Workspaces for Frontline members, click Edit. Tick the boxes next to the workspaces that you want to allow Frontline members to join, then click Save – or if you choose more than one, click Next. If prompted, choose the workspace that you want Frontline members to join by default, then click Save.



Invite Frontline members

Invite frontline members to join a supported workspace with an email invitation.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Select Invite people to... from the menu. Enter up to ten email addresses for people that you'd like to invite. Under Invite as, choose Frontline member from the drop-down menu. Choose a sign-in method Single sign-on (SSO) or Email and password. Add up to ten channels that you want them to join. Add an optional message and click Send, then click Done.



Invite with a CSV file

To invite up to 5,000 frontline members at once, you can upload a CSV file to create their accounts. Each frontline member added via CSV will receive an email invitation to join your default frontline workspace.

Here’s an example CSV file:

username email display_name expiry usergroup_id first.last first.last@example.com First Last 2027-06-30

S0123ABCD jsmith jsmith@email.com

The required column titles can be in any order:

username (required)

The name that the frontline member will use to sign in. Usernames can only appear once in the file and aren’t case sensitive.

(required) The name that the frontline member will use to sign in. Usernames can only appear once in the file and aren’t case sensitive. email (required)

The email address (can be personal) for invitations.

(required) The email address (can be personal) for invitations. display_name (required)

Names the way that you want them to appear in Slack.

(required) Names the way that you want them to appear in Slack. expiry (optional)

Last day before the account expires, written as YYYY-MM-DD. Dates must be in the future and within ten years of the upload date, but earlier than any existing maximum expiry date set for your organisation.

(optional) Last day before the account expires, written as YYYY-MM-DD. Dates must be in the future and within ten years of the upload date, but earlier than any existing maximum expiry date set for your organisation. usergroup_id (optional)

ID of a user group that you want frontline members added to.

Follow these steps to upload your CSV:

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click People, then click Members. In the member list header, click Invite frontline by CSV. Choose your CSV file, then click Upload. Keep the window open while your file is processed to see the results of your upload and review any errors. Large files can take up to 30 minutes. If needed, review the error report and fix any issues, then re-upload your CSV file. Anyone who already has an account will be skipped.

Note: You can't use the CSV upload process to edit existing member information or to add frontline members to channels. It only works to create new accounts.



Invite with SCIM

If you use a supported identity provider (IDP), you can use SCIM to add frontline members to a workspace in bulk. When using SCIM, frontline members won’t receive an email to log in, so you’ll need to share their credentials with them directly.

You can choose whether to set up new Frontline members with a temporary password or have each person reset their password when they sign in for the first time.



Manage Frontline members



Add to channels

Frontline members can’t join or leave channels on their own, so you’ll need to make sure that they’re added to the right ones. You can manage channel membership directly from the admin dashboard.

Note: Workspace owners and workspace admins can also add frontline members to channels.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Channels in the left sidebar. Click the three dots icon next to the channel name and select Add members. Type the name of the people you want to add to the channel, and click Add.

Note: Frontline members can’t be added to more than ten channels.



Create user groups

Create a user group to easily manage channel and workspace membership for your Frontline members. Frontline members and full members can’t be part of the same user group, so you’ll need to create Frontline-specific groups. Each Frontline member can only be added to one user group.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click People, then click Groups. Click Create group in the top-right corner. Add a name for the group. If you like, add a description and choose to make the group mentionable in Slack. Under Who can be added to this group?, choose Frontline members only. Optionally, choose a workspace that you want this group to be used in, then click Create and add members. Select the box next to the Frontline members that you want to add to the group, then click Save.



Set a time limit policy for Frontline member accounts

You can choose the maximum amount of time that a Frontline member’s account can be active.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings. Next to Frontline member expiry, click Edit. Choose a time frame or select Custom to set your own duration. Click on Save.



Deactivate Frontline members

When a Frontline member leaves your team, you’ll need to deactivate their account or you’ll continue to be billed for them.

Once deactivated, you can also reactivate them as a full member, Frontline member or guest. Reactivated members will keep their direct message (DM) history, but not their channel memberships.